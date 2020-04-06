Education Minister Distributes 1,200 Bags Of Rice And 1,200 Boxes Of Oil At Manhyia South

As a way of helping to lessen the burden on residents of the Manhyia South Constituency during the two weeks' partial lockdown period, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh a.k.a Napo has donated 1,200 bags of rice and 1,200 boxes of cooking oil for onward distribution to his constituents.

The items will be distributed to all the households in the six electoral areas in the Manhyia South Constituency, which he represents in parliament.

Obviously, the temporary break of businesses during the lockdown period will adversely affect my constituents, hence my widow's mite to give them a cushion in these trying times, he said

The donation is to send a clear message to Ghanaians about the need for us to unite; stay positive; do not panic; remain strong, and be each other’s keeper in these trying times, which will definitely pass soon.

Napo also used the opportunity to admonish Ghanaians to stay at home, practice social distancing and uphold all other directives from health experts, to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.