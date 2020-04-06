COVID-19 Lockdown: Gov't Announces Free Food For Over 400,000 Ghanaians

Government has begun the distribution of free meals to over 400,000 Ghanaians in locked-down areas in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak in Ghana.

This was announced by President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday when he addressed the nation to update Ghanaians on some measures being taken by the government in the fight of the pandemic.

In his address, Nana Akufo-Addo admitted the hardship the situation has brought on the majority of Ghanaians adding that there was however the need for the provision of “food packages and hot meals” to enable poor households to minimise their vulnerability.

“We are in difficult times, and that is why I directed the Minister for Finance to send to Parliament the Coronavirus Alleviation Programme (CAP), whose objective is to protect households and livelihoods, support micro, small, and medium-sized businesses, minimize job losses, and source additional funding for promotion of industries to shore up and expand industrial output for domestic consumption and exports.”

He added that, “through this Programme, the Ministries of Gender, Children and Social Protection and Local Government and Rural Development, and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), working with MMDCEs and the faith-based organizations, have begun to provide food for up to four hundred thousand (400,000) individuals and homes in the affected areas of the restrictions. This begun in Accra today and will begin in Kumasi tomorrow. It will come in the form of dry food packages and hot meals and will be delivered to vulnerable communities in Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Kasoa.”

---citinewsroom