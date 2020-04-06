Policemen Vex Over Unpaid Ghc100 Daily Corona Duty Allowance

Some angry police officers have started complaining bitterly about the non-payment of their ration for the performance of duties relative to the partial lockdown in Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Kasoa.

According to some of the disgruntled policemen, they are supposed to be paid GHC100 daily for the duty which is to last for two-weeks.

However, they are claiming that unlike their colleagues at the national headquarters who are paid GHC100, some of them are being given GHC50 whilst others have not been paid anything since the commencement of the duty on Monday, March 30.

Some are also claiming that the Ghana Police Service has decided to convert their cash ration into food.

They even claimed food is of poor quality and does not even cost the GHC50 they're supposed to receive daily.

“Those who go for first out, from 6am to 2pm don't get some of the food, except our colleagues who come for second out from 2pm to 10pm.”

They also complained that they do not have the necessary frontline medical equipment like masks, gloves and sanitizers to protect themselves.

