COVID-19: Gov’t Feeds 400k Vulnerable Homes In Lockdown Areas – Akufo-Addo

The government is feeding some 400,000 individuals and homes in vulnerable communities in Accra, Kasoa, Tema and Kumasi through the Coronavirus Alleviation Programme (CAP).

This was disclosed by President Akufo-Addo in his address to the nation on Sunday, 5 April 2020.

The areas under the programme are the affected areas the Government has locked-down and restricted movement to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to the President, the food distribution begun in Accra on Sunday and will begin in Kumasi on Monday, 6 April.

The objective of this CAP, according to Nana Akufo-Addo “is to protect households and livelihoods, support micro, small, and medium-sized businesses, minimise job losses, and source additional funding for promotion of industries to shore up and expand industrial output for domestic consumption and exports.”

“Through this Programme, the Ministries of Gender, Children and Social Protection and Local Government and Rural Development, and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), working with MMDCEs and the faith-based organisations, have begun to provide food for up to four hundred thousand (400,000) individuals and homes in the affected areas of the restrictions. This begun in Accra today, and will begin in Kumasi tomorrow,” he added.

The food will come in the form of dry food packages and hot meals.

Nana Akufo-Addo has stated that he will determine whether or not to extend the duration of the two-week restriction on movement, and the implementation or otherwise of any more enhanced measures to deal with the virus after the test results of some 15,384 people reached through contact tracing are released next week.

