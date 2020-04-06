COVID-19: Test Results Of 15,384 People Will Determine Our Next Action – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has said the COVID-19 test results of some 15,384 people which will be released next week will determine the government’s next line of action with regards to the current measures of a lockdown taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Nana Akufo-Addo announced a two-week lockdown in his last address to the state on 27 March as part of measures to prevent spread of Covid-19.

A week into the lockdown, some vulnerable groups are calling for it to end while a section of Ghanaians also insist the lockdown should be extended.

But in a televised address to the nation on Sunday, 5 April 2020, Nana Akufo-Addo said the test results of some Ghanaians will determine his next line action.

He said: “We are about to enter into a critical phase of our fight in the coming weeks as the Ghana Health Service is due to receive the results of some 15,384 out of 19,276 persons who have been reached through contact tracing. It is the results of these tests that will determine our future course of action. Government’s policies and measures will continue to be driven by science in this matter...

"So, in the course of the coming week, a determination will be made as to whether or not to extend the duration of the two-week restriction on movement, and the implementation or otherwise of any more enhanced measures to deal with the virus."

As at 5 April 2020, Ghana had recorded 214 COVID-19 cases with five deaths.

---classfmonline