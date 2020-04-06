Akufo-Addo Announces 3 Months Tax Relief For Health Workers

President Akufo-Addo has granted a three months tax relief to health workers and frontline workers fighting the coronavirus.

President Nana Akufo-Addo made this known on April 5, 2020 as he delivered his fifth address to the nation.

He says for the months of April, May and June, health workers shall not pay taxes on their emoluments.

Again, he said all frontlines health workers will receive an additional allowance of 50 percent on their income for the months of March April and May.

He thanked health workers, describing them as the heroes and heroines of Ghana.

—Daily Guide