FEATURED: Some Rare Descendants Of Ab-Ram Living In Ghana...
06.04.2020 Health

804 Quarantined Arrivals Freed — Akufo-Addo

By News Desk
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic

President Akufo-Addo has revealed that some 804 persons who arrived in Ghana in March and sent into 14-mandatory quarantine have been freed.

He thanked the quarantined individuals for their collaboration with health officials in ensuring that go through the necessary tests.

The individuals had arrived in Ghana at the time when President Akufo-Addo had ordered closure of borders including air, land and sea.

They were bused from the Kotoka International Airport to various hotels in Accra to begin the quarantine process.

Delivering his fifth address to the nation on April 5, 2020, the President said efforts in contract tracing have been ramped up over the past weeks.

He called for continuous patience from people across the country as government address the virus situation in the country.

—Daily Guide

