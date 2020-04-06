804 Quarantined Arrivals Freed — Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has revealed that some 804 persons who arrived in Ghana in March and sent into 14-mandatory quarantine have been freed.

He thanked the quarantined individuals for their collaboration with health officials in ensuring that go through the necessary tests.

The individuals had arrived in Ghana at the time when President Akufo-Addo had ordered closure of borders including air, land and sea.

They were bused from the Kotoka International Airport to various hotels in Accra to begin the quarantine process.

Delivering his fifth address to the nation on April 5, 2020, the President said efforts in contract tracing have been ramped up over the past weeks.

He called for continuous patience from people across the country as government address the virus situation in the country.

—Daily Guide