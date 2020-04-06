ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Some Rare Descendants Of Ab-Ram Living In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
06.04.2020 General News

Akufo-Addo Vex Over Military ‘Fake’ Videos

By News Desk
President Nana Akufo-Addo
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic

President Akufo-Addo has expressed deep displeasure over the sharing of 'fake' videos suggesting that personnel of the nation's security agencies in charge of the enforcement of the two weeks lockdown are brutalizing innocent citizens.

According to him, the videos that have been shared are old ones and not involving the country's army.

“It is sad, it is unfortunate and it must end,” he said.

The videos are fabricated and aimed at pitching the security forces against the citizenry, according to him.

The President thanked the security forces who was been ensuring the enforcement.

—Daily Guide

More on this story

More

TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo Announces 3 Months Tax Relief For Health Workers
3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo Vex Over Military ‘Fake’ Videos
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line