Akufo-Addo Commend Ghanaians For Complying To Lockdown Order

President Akufo-Addo has thanked Ghanaians for complying to the lockdown order in Accra, Kumasi and Tema.

According to him, the majority of Ghanaians have so far complied with the lockdown.

However, he stated that a recalcitrant individuals have failed to comply with the directive.

He made the comments as he delivered his fifth address to the nation.

According to him, the compliance shows “That being a Ghanaian means that we look at for each other.”

He has also thanked nurses and other health workers for working hard to save Covid-19 patients.

“You are the heroes and heroines of our generation,” he said.

The police and other security agencies have executed their mandate with considerable professionalism, he said.

—Daily Guide