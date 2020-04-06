ModernGhanalogo

06.04.2020
Covid-19: Akufo-Addo Announces Free Water For 3months

Government will take care of the water bills for all Ghanaians for April, May and June as part of efforts to contain the novel coronavirus in the country as well as the partial lockdown of the epicentres of the disease.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said this today, Sunday in his fifth national address as government intensifies the fight against COVID-19 in Ghana.

“Furthermore, government will absorb the water bills for all Ghanaians for the next three months, ie, April, May, and June. All water tankers, publicly and privately-owned, are also going to be mobilised to ensure the supply of water to all vulnerable communities,” the President disclosed.

—citinewsroom

