Covid-19: Over 300 Markets To Be Disinfected In Central, 2 Other Regions On Monday

A total of 334 markets will be disinfected in the Central, Western, and Western North Region on Monday, April 6, 2020, as part of the government’s plans to improve hygienic conditions as a precautionary measure against the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Exercise will be undertaken by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) which has already disinfected markets in the Greater Accra, Ashanti Region, Northern, Savanna, Upper East and Upper West Regions in the last couple of weeks.

“The General Public is hereby informed of the disinfection of One hundred and Twenty-Two (122) Markets in the Western Region and Eighty-Six (86) Markets in the Western North Region on Monday, April 6, 2020”, a statement signed by Hajia Alima Mahama who is the Minister for the MLGRD said on Saturday.

In addition, about 126 markets will be disinfected in the Central Region with all 3 exercises expected to be done concurrently tomorrow.

All Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the above-mentioned regions are to collaborate with market queens and leaders to close all markets in their jurisdiction tomorrow for the disinfection.

The Ministry of Local Government has assured that the markets will be opened for business the following day and is urging the citizenry in the affected regions especially the traders to cooperate with the directive.