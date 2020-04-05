Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah Declares A Week Of Sanctification Against COVID-19

Renowned Pastor, Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah who serves as the Apostle General of the Royalhouse Chapel International has declared a week of Sanctification against the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus(COVID-19) is a novel infectious disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The first two cases of COVID-19 in Ghana was confirmed on 12 March 2020, when two persons returned from Norway and Turkey.

As of 4 April 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 214 cases of COVID-19 with five deaths. Currently, the number of regions reporting cases are as follows: Greater Accra, Ashanti, Northern, Upper West-Eastern, and Upper East Region.

Ghana began its most drastic measure to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic by announcing a two-week lockdown of Accra, Tema, Kumasi, and Kasoa.

Preaching on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM to mark this year’s Palm Sunday, Rev.Sam Korankye Ankrah declared a week of Sanctification against the Coronavirus pandemic from Monday 6th April to Sunday, April 12, 2020.

“From Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday; we are coming your way with Prayer from 8PM to 9:3OPM…it is a week of Sanctification…we call it ‘Length Week’…Friday is a healing service from 8PM to 10PM…You will have the all-night with the Angel of the Lord in Your room...Next Sunday, nothing Changes…I will preach the first service in the Morning here and then, I will come back in the evening at 8 with the communion service”, Rev.Sam Korankye Ankrah stated.

According to the Popular “Man Of God”, Nothing changes…our faith is still strong…we are still committed to the Gospel of Christ, we are committed to your welfare.today is Palm Sunday …we would never glorify Coronavirus, we shall glorify the name of God…Hosanna “.

---Hot 93.9FM