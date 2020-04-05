Coronavirus: GMWA Donates Food Items To 150 Pregnant And Nursing ‘Kayayes’ In Kumasi

Listen to article

The Ghana Medical Women Association (GMWA) has donated food items to 150 pregnant and nursing head porters (Kayayes) at Akwatia Line in the Asokore Mampong Municipal in the Ashanti Region in the era coronavirus.

The donation was to support them, alongside Persons with Disabilities (PWD) whom the association labeled “less privileged and needy" in the wake of the two weeks partial lockdown in the Greater Kumasi.

The items included bags of rice and gari, boxes of tin tomatoes and mackerel, sachets of water, bottles of cooking oil and hand sanitizers, at a total cost of GHC10,000.

Presenting the items, the Ashanti Regional Chairperson, Dr. Mrs. Ijeoma Anyitey-Kokor explained that the initiative was a contribution made by the individuals of the association to help the needy and less privileged persons in times of difficulties.

She said their primary goal is the concern of women, children, and the vulnerable in the society, especially in the current lockdown situation as a result of the COVID-19, who not feed themselves.

We were able to identify these Kayayes and PWD who can't work to get something to feed themselves in the lockdown period. As an NGO we try to reach out and feed Aa many as we possibly can. We have decided to feed 300 persons,150 each in Kumasi and Accra,” she added.

She advised them to follow the laid down protocols of hands washing with soap under running water and social distancing, announced by the Ghana Health Services (GHS) and the Ministry of Health, aimed at halting the spread of the coronavirus.

Chairman of the Ashanti Region Head Porters Association, Osman Ziblim, receiving the items expressed their gratitude and urged other associations to follow suit in their difficult times where they cannot work.

---OtecfmGhana.com/Francis Appiah