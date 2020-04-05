PHOTOS: Sanitation Ministry Cleans Up Accra, Kumasi

The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources has undertaken a massive 3-day clean-up exercise in the capital cities of the Greater Accra and Ashanti Region respectively.

The exercise which took place between Friday, April 3, and Sunday, April 5, 2020, was done by the Ministry in collaboration with the Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies (MMAs) and members of the Environmental Service Providers Association led by Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

According to the Ministry, the exercise is to utilize the lockdown period to ensure effective cleaning and cleansing of the cities [Accra and Kumasi] to promote conditions of hygiene in support of the fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Within the three days of extensive clean-up exercises, the focus has been on the desilting of all gutters, collection and disposal of refuse from homes, public places, markets and lorry parks, as well as the emptying of street litter bins.

In Accra, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Hon. Cecilia Dapaah led the clean-up exercise with her deputy and with backing from the Mayor of the Metropolis, Mohammed Adjei Sowah.

As many as 250 men from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), 35 from the Prisons Service and others from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), was deployed, together with over 1,000 workers of Zoomlion, to undertake the clean-up in some parts of the city including Agbogbloshie, Okaishie, the Rawlings Park and the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, and other places.

In addition to the exercises in Accra and Kumasi, other Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) throughout the country also engaged in similar clean-up exercises in their respective jurisdictions.

Below are pictures from the clean-up exercise in Accra: