Work + #Jobhunting after #corona is not going to be as before!!!

Listen to article

Whether we like it or chose for it, almost all World is 'locked' at home right now and the Corona is having an impact at the way we work and the economy in a greater scale.

The Future of Work - our Work, seems to be changing rapidly and these appear to be the new 'Rules of Work' at this very moment:

1. You must be #flexible + #ready to #work from #any_location at a moment' notice

Epidemics and close-downs will happen again and again.

The current #prediction is that this might become a cyclical event and it might occur over and over again #every #18 months!

Please note that: this is just a mathematical modelling-based prediction.

2. You can #work #with #minimal #instruction and #no_supervision

3. You #report #proactively, #clearly and #concisely

Remember that in working from home, there is no one around to physically chase you for overdue reports and it is now expected that you are proactive!

4. No one will hire you if you lack #Social, #EQ and #SOFTskills

It seems that the most successful/ efficient remote workers have high Emotional Intelligence

5. Your #written_communication has to be #superb, #brief, and #to_the_point, because face- communication might be limited!

6. You #cacan't go #unprepared to #virtual #meetings

This thing that you can go unprepared and 'fake' it in meetings, it is over. In online video calls, you cannot be stalling and waste people's real-time because you failed to get ready for that virtual meeting.

7. #Remote #Teamwork is the new norm

8. With no #time #management and #project #administration/ #coordination skills, what good can one be to any company?.

9. 'Forget' all #KPIs - If you have not been at work for a few weeks/ months and you #cannot #prove #your_value to the company in terms of new #revenue, you are then an #unjustifiable #expense

Do not blame others if you don't know your own value and #how_to #measure it!

10. Finally, #how are you #contributing to the #organizations' #mission?

#How do you #measure that #contribution?

As a #jobhunter, you will need to prove that you can do all these

Thanks and Good Luck,

Irene

(Irene Gloria Addison)

Owner of HIREghana, Ghana's Premier Recruitment and Executive Search Firm