NDC Parliamentary Candidate For Tain Constituency Donates Items To Fight Coronavirus

The NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Tain Constituency, Mr. Ramzy Adams has donated worth thousands of Ghana cedis to fight coronavirus pandemic in his constituency and Ghana at large.

The items included hand Sanitizers, buckets with fitted tap valves for quick hand washing outside before entry (Veronica Buckets), personal protective equipment and Carbolic Soaps which has rapid reactions on germs, bacterias as well as viruses.

The beneficiaries of the items were Nsawkaw Police Station, Tain District NHIS Office, GPRTU-Nsawkaw, Badu, Seikwa and Brohani Branches, Tain District Education Directorate, Tain District Hospital and all other Health Facilities across the Constituency".

Speaking to the media he said "as part of my contribution to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, my campaign team donates hand sanitizers, assorted personal hygiene and Protective equipment to help protect the frontline workers fighting the spread of the coronavirus in his constituency.

He added that "In as much as I wish I could donate to all the major towns in the Constituency", the beneficiaries also expressed their joy and gratitude for the items supplied, particularly the sanitizers since it's become difficult to find even if you have money to buy.

At Brohani Health Centre, it could be recalled that the In-Charge, Miss Mariam, was overwhelmed by the kind donation from Mr. Ramzy. She said, "in fact, this donation has beefed up our measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic especially the Hand Sanitizers. Ever since we started this fight against the pandemic, our facility has not seen a single bottle of hand sanitizer, we only rely on methylated spirit and carbolic soaps in disinfecting our hands and that of our clients and visitors".

Mr. Ramzy, therefore, urged all citizens in the constituency to follow lockdown rules and safety measures been put in place by the government and the ministry of health (MOH).

--ThepressRadio.com/Anokye Elvis