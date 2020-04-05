COVID-19: Ato Forson Donates PPEs To 193 Communities

The Member of Parliament for the Ajumako Enyan Essiam constituency, Cassiel Ato Forson, has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to 193 communities in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District as part of efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Citi News after presenting the items to the various communities on behalf of Cassiel Ato Forson, Constituency Secretary for the National Democratic Congress in Ajumako Enyan Essiam, Andrew Kojo Doodo, indicated that the MP’s priority is to fight the pandemic in the constituency including cholera and diarrhoea.

“It is the MP’s desire that community members in Ajumako Enyan Essiam are free from this pandemic and that is why he has presented these items to them to fight the pandemic,” Andrew Kojo Doodo said.

According to him, this is the second time the MP is donating items to the constituency to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, adding that the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Health Directorate also benefited from the donation the first time.

“The District Health Directorate made an appeal to the MP when the coronavirus issue started and he gave them money to buy equipment to work with,” the NDC Constituency Secretary said.

Items presented to the communities include hand sanitizers, tissues, five hundred veronica buckets, gloves among others.

“Not all MPs will do what Ato Forson has done. This is because he has the people of Ajumako Enyan Essiam at heart,” the Constituency Secretary added.

Paramount Chief of Enyan Denkyira Traditional area, Osaberima Otsibu Kwaw VI, expressed gratitude to the Member of Parliament for the gesture adding that this gesture will go a long way to help the people of Ajumako Enyan Essiam fight the pandemic.

“These items will be distributed across the 193 communities in Ajumako Enyan Essiam,” the Paramount Chief said.

