Withdrawal Of Membership ID No: A100070152 - NDC Sissala West Constituency

Listen to article

Dear Sir,

We write to bring to your notice, the withdrawal of your membership of the National Democratic Congress, Sissala West Constituency. This action has become necessary as you have consistently gone against the constitution of the party and have disregarded all attempts to remedy your actions.

The Constituency Secretariat in consultation with the Silbelle Branch Executive Committee, Constituency Council of Elders and the Regional Secretariat after preliminary investigations have found that you did not only breach Article 45 Clause (II) of the party's constitution but that you have consistently demonstrated apathy, ill will and gross disrespect for the party and its efforts in the Constituency. Your recent involvement in the NPP Parliamentary primaries has both demonstrated and deepen your strong loyalty to NPP other than our party.

It is, therefore, our resolution that your party membership with ID No. A100070152 under the name, Hon. Robert Wavei is withdrawn with immediate effect. Your actions has the tendency to derail efforts by the party to see a victory for our parliamentary candidate, Hon Mohammed Adams Sukparu and H.E, John Dramani Mahama in this year’s general elections.

Please consider this notice urgent and highly important. Thank you.

Yours faithfully,

Guguo Adams Ali,

(Constituency Secretary),

Tel: 0540379783.

Hon. Robert Wavei,

Silbelle Branch,

SIlbelle.

Tel: 0208541277

Cc.

The Silbelle Chairman

Silbelle Branch

The Zonal Coordinator

The Regional Chairman

Wa.

The National Chairman

Accra.