Adam-GH Applauds Political Leaders For United Front In The Fight Against COVID-19

Listen to article

The Executive Secretary of Anchoring Democracy Advocacy Movement Ghana (ADAM-GH) Mr. Azubila Salam Emmanuel said the fight against COVID 19 in Ghana has deflated the political propaganda about the true state of our Ghanaian health sector which has been a political debate between NPP and NDC on our media over the past three years.

About a year ago, major political debate was to do with the congestion of our various hospitals, inadequate health facilities, no bed syndrome, pregnant women sitting on plastic chairs in hospitals receiving treatment, others sleeping on floors, and others receiving treatment in their cars and ambulances.

The worse amongst it all, was when a young man Carried his father in his car and roam seven hospitals where he was told there were no beds to admit his sick father and unfortunately the father finally died in his car.

All theses years most Ghanaians didn't believe that the huge facilities like:

Ridge Hospital, Bank of Ghana Hospital, Ga East Municipal Hospital, The University of Ghana Hospital, Wa Regional Hospital, Maritime Hospital and other Regional Hospitals which we are currently using as Coronavirus COVID 19 centres for treatment, quarantine, and testing of Coronavirus patients are the reality and was built by former president John Dramani Mahama and not the usual photoshops propaganda as we were made to believe.

Ghanaians can now distinguish between NPP and NDC propaganda so far as our health sector is a concern. The questions Ghanaians are now asking is that :

1. Why is it that the government left these huge facilities and Ghanaians were dying due to lack of space in our congested hospitals?

2. Why health workers who completed school for years were not given clearance and deployed to occupy such huge facilities to offer their services to Ghanaians?

Is our politics in Ghana really serving the interest of Ghanaians?

ADAM-GH is urging politicians especially NDC and NPP to develop the habit of continuity and serve the interest of Ghanaians instead of always twisting stories to cheat the intelligence of our people about the true state of our national issues.

On this note, ADAM-GH will commend the effort of our former president John Dramani Mahama for his commitment to our health sector during his tenure as president by providing these huge huge health facilities which have become a national asset in this challenging times of our fight against COVID-19. Without these facilities, Ghana would have been facing serious challenges thinking of putting up such facilities immediately to deal with the Coronavirus cases.

The fight against Coronavirus in Ghana we can say the former president contributed over 70% through these facilities and his recent formation of his technical team to support government effort of fighting this deadly virus covid 19, his donations of 750 sets of PPEs worth *Ghc 400,000.00* to Hospitals across the country and call on Ghanaians to put all hands on deck in the fight against the Coronavirus.

Nana Addo Government played loose initially and allow Coronavirus to enter Ghana through our airport, it was totally government negligence but thereafter, President Nana Addo did very well in the fight against the spread of Coronavirus covid 19 and need to be applauded.

Since the outbreak of covid 19, the government of Nana Addo has been a listening president by implementing the proposals from health professionals, stakeholders and civil society groups especially ADAM-GH who first of all proposed this lockdown and other measures in our 2nd press release about the covid 19.

President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo's recent inter-party meeting with him at the presidency on the 3rd of April 2020 to collectively put measures in place to fight the Coronavirus covid 19 is a mark of government commitment to unit Ghana to fight this deadly virus.

ADAM-GH is hoping that this United front and good initiative by our political leaders would not end after the disappearance of the covid 19 viruses. Ghanaians want to see this unity unabated as one Ghana with a common agenda to eradicate poverty and other social challenges in the country.

Once again, ADAM-GH will like Ghanaians join hands to thank the president of Ghana Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo for exhibiting leadership in the fight against the deadly virus covid 19.

ADAM-GH will also like to make a passionate appeal to the president Nana Addo and to add our voice to the calls to reduce communication task on our mobile phone calls and data as most students in Ghana are now learning through online and workers also work through same online due to the lockdown and social distance directives.

Most students find it difficult to purchase data for their daily studies online as most schools are embarking on online lectures.

Signed

Azubila Salam Emmanuel

(Executive secretary ADAM-GH)