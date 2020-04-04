Covid-19: If You Won't Test Us, We Won't Also Work — Korle-Bu Nurses On Strike

The coronavirus scare has compelled nurses at the Accidents and Emergency Centre of the Korle Bu Teaching Hosptial to lay down their tools.

They said they will not work until all of them are tested for coronavirus.

The nurses said the move has become neccesary after a patient was tested postive for COVID-19 at the Accident and Emergency Centre but the information was kept from them by their superiors thereby putting them at risk.

The nurses also want to be provided with the Personal Protective Equipment to protect them.

Read full statement below:

COALITION OF NURSES AT ACCIDENT AND EMERGENCY CENTRE, KORLE-BU TEACHING HOSPITAL

We write in line with the content of a letter circulating about a patient who tested positive to COVID-19 at the Accident and Emergency Center.

It is sad to inform our heads of department that it has created fear and panic among we the nurses who are always close to the patients.

We write with deep pain and regret as such information has been kept from us and consequently putting us at risk.

As we write this letter, a substantial number of nurses at the center are not in their right state of mind.

We are emotionally and psychologically stressed and saddened with fear and panic.

Our head of department informed us of a planned mass testing for staffs but we are yet to be informed of a date for the exercise.

Our official letter for this action is ready and will be submitted to the appropriate offices on Monday, April 6, 2020.

We, therefore, come together as aggrieved nurses of this center that we are not working until everyone in the department is tested and results submitted and sorted out.

Also, all the appropriate PPEs should be provided to aid us work effectively and efficiently without putting ourselves and patients at risk.

This will help us deal with all forms of psychological and emotional stress, so we can work with sound minds and give our patients the best of care.

In conclusion, all we want to say is, NO TESTING WITH SUBMITTED RESULTS, NO WORK, NO APPROPRIATE PPEs, NO WORK

Signed:

NURSES AT ACCIDENT AND EMERGENCY CENTER, KBTH