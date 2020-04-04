Covid-19: Concerned Citizens Of Kusaug Support Districts To Fight Community Spread

Concerned Citizens of Kusaug in the Kusaug Traditional area in the North East of the Upper East Region has donated various health equipment to the palace of Zugraan Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, Paramount Chief of Kusaug Traditional area and President of Bawku Traditional council.

The items include 60 veronica buckets and stands, 60 gallons of liquid soap, 60 plates and 60 buckets.

The items were donated to some District Assemblies, markets places, chief palaces and some lorry stations within the Kusaug jurisdiction in Bawku.

Presenting the items to the Bawku Naba, the President of Concerned Citizens of Kusaug, Alhaji Boam Zeal, commended him for the urgent measures being put in place in the Kusaug Traditional area to fight the coronavirus.

Alhaji Boam Zeal said, their gesture was to assist the Bawku Traditional council and the various District Assemblies with the veronica buckets to be placed at vantage points within the markets in each district for traders and buyers to constantly wash their hands.

Receiving the items on behalf of Zugraan Bawku Naba, Naba Appiah Moses Abaare, Chief of Binaba, commended the youth group for the kind gesture.

He added that the Traditional Council is solidly behind every effort to contain the deadly virus from spreading in the communities especially where the aged population is high.

As part of President Akufo-Addo's ban, it would be recalled that the Zugraana Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II in a press release weeks ago banned all funerals, naming ceremonies, weddings, spinning and other public gatherings within his traditional area.

The Binaba Chief reiterated the call to the security agencies in the area to assist the various Municipal and District Assemblies to enforce the ban where there may be difficulties.

Confirmed Case in Upper East Region

One confirmed case of COVID-19 has been recorded in the Upper East Region of the country

This has increased the country’s total case count to 205.

“This particular case has no travel history or contact with any confirmed case in Ghana,” the Ghana Health Service website indicates.

The Upper East region becomes the sixth region to be affected by the outbreak in Ghana.

Community transfer fears

On Thursday nine new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Ghana. Out of the number “four (4) of them have no history of travel nor contact with any confirmed case. The other four (4) have no travel history but are contacts of confirmed cases in Ghana, and one travelled to Ghana from Benin within the past 14 days,” the Ghana Health Service noted.

This development raises major concerns of a possible spark of a community transfer of COVID-19 in Ghana.

Health authorities are yet to share details such as the number of contacts the new patient may have had, among others.