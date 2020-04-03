Bawku: Immigration, Customs Receive 6 Motorbikes To Boost Border Patrol

The Immigration and customs services in the Bawku area in the Upper East Region has taken delivery of six motorbikes from six Municipal and District Chief Executives in the area as part of efforts to tighten the various borders against intruders from coronavirus hit countries.

It would be recalled that the District Chief Executive for Garu, Emmanuel Asore Avoka, on last week Saturday together with his five colleague District Chief Executives in the Kusaug Traditional area which comprises Zebilla, Bawku, Pusiga, Garu and Tempane toured approved and unapproved routes in the area.

He assured the security personnel their readiness to support them with logistics to aid them police the borders and also protect illegal migrants from entering the country through unapproved routes.

During the tour of the borders in the area, the security personnel at the various borders post lamented the lack of logistics which is hampering their operational activities.

Emmanuel Asore Avoka in a brief meeting before the presentation on behalf government commended the security personnel in the area for their good work done.

Mr. Avoka appealed to the security agencies to intensify their patrols and visibility in vulnerable areas particularly unmotorable and newly identified unapproved routes.

Assistant Commissioner of Immigration in the area, Experience Kudzo Blewuada said the delivery of the motorbikes has come at the right time and it will help strengthen security patrols in the borders to block illegal immigrants.

Mr. Blewuada said as part of their mandate, they are supposed to prevent prohibited immigrants from entering the country through unapproved routes following President Akufo-Addo's directives to close down all borders.

He added that anyone who enters the country at this material time would be considered as a prohibited immigrant and they as security will do their best to protect the country.

He called on other MMDCEs to emulate the six Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) from the Bawku area namely; Hon. Emmanuel Asore Avoka DCE for Garu, Hon.Paul Abugre DCE for Tempane, Hon. Victoria Ayamba DCE for Bawku West, Hon. Hawa Nicheemah MCE for Bawku, Hon. Yakubu Ayinga Abagre DCE for Binduri and Hon. Abdulai Zubeiru DCE for Pusiga to emulate same.

He assured the MDCEs that the motorbikes will be used for the intended purpose.

On the part of the Customs Division, Assistant Revenue Officer, Osei Owusu-Ansah thanked the MDCEs for their kind gesture and promised to make sure they use the motorbikes to protect the borders in the underlined areas.