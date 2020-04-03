Covid-19: Persons With Disability Cries To Gov’t Over Neglected

The Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations has called on the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to provide details of the support intended for persons with disabilities as the country continue to observe the partial lockdown.

“By this press release, we want to remind government of its responsibility to ensuring that proper support is given to persons with disabilities to meet their daily living requirements,including access to food,housing and quality healthcare.

The Gender Ministry has provided housing and catering for some 15,000 head porters in their stay at an undisclosed location.

This is part of government’s safety net for the minority and deprived persons as the nation confronts and address the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In a Press Statement issued by the group, thus asked government to use the regular media briefing sessions organized by the Ministry of Information to tell Ghanaians including persons with disabilities about specific actions taken to promote and protect persons with disabilities.

“That will be more assuring” the statement said.

It added: "GFD assures government of its readiness to support in mitigating COVID-19 in Ghana. With GFD’s branches at national and regional levels as well as in over 236 districts in Ghana we are ready to provide technical support on disability issues all levels and also support in practical identification of persons with disabilities in their communities.”

Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations is an umbrella organisation of nine distinct disability groups consisting Ghana Blind Union,Ghana National Association of the Deaf, Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled, Mental Health Society of Ghana, Inclusion Ghana–a group of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Ghana Association of Persons with Albinism, ShareCare Ghana – a group of people with auto immune conditions and cerebral palsy, Burns Survivor Foundation and Ghana Stammering Association. GFD works to promote full inclusion and effective participation of persons with disabilities in the Ghanaian society.

---kasapafmonline