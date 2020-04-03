Covid-19: Ghana Starts Local Production Of Nose Masks

Ghana has commenced the local production of nose masks as part of efforts to combat the spread of the novel Coronavirus disease in the country.

The Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Aboagye, made this known at a press briefing in Accra on Friday.

Frontline health workers in the fight of the Coronavirus disease have been complaining over the lack of personal protective equipment (PPEs) with some threatening to withdraw their services.

But Dr Aboagye in his submission acknowledged that PPEs remained a major challenge globally.

That notwithstanding he said, “We will continue to provide as many that can be pushed and distributed.”

He also urged heads of the health care facilities to ensure the appropriate distribution of the PPEs.

Dr Aboagye also noted that Ghana has started some local production of the nose masks and urged the public, especially people showing flu-like symptoms to use the masks.

“We’ve started process of having some local production of nose mask. And what I’m wearing is a local production. It is comfortable, can be washed and re-ironed. So a lot more is being done to provide PPEs,” he said.

“We want to encourage everyone to wear masks especially those showing flu-like symptoms,” he urged.

---graphic.com.gh