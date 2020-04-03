Check The Timetable For SHS Virtual Learning Programme

Listen to article

The Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES) and Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) has released the timetable for the virtual learning for senior high schools (SHS).

The channel, Ghana Learning TV will broadcast SHS courses focusing on core subjects - English, Mathematics, Science and Social Studies.

The programme is aimed at keeping students in learning mode while they remained at home because of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Under the agreement between the two institutions, the GES will provide learning materials for the GBC to broadcast on the free-to-air 24-hour channel.

The timetable, which is a 45 minutes per subject with 15 minutes break intervals begins at 8.30am.

Below is the timetable

---graphic.com.gh