Covid-19: CBOD Donates Boom Mic Poles To Media Organisations To Aid Safe Reporting

The Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD) has donated boom mic poles to some media organisations to aid journalists’ safety in the coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Chamber presented the boom microphone poles to the Multimedia Group (JoynewsTV), Despite Media Group (UTv) and Omni Media (CitiTv) on Friday, April 3.

The poles, when connected to the boom mics will help journalists keep their distance while conducting field interviews, in keeping with the government’s directive for all to observe social distancing.

The Chief Executive Officer of the CBOD, Senyo Hosi, said journalists take a risk every day to bring us the news in this period of the coronavirus outbreak hence the need for them to be protected.

"We really want to thank you on behalf of our membership for the service you are rendering to Mother Ghana. You are running a high-risk job. You leave your homes every day to make sure we get informed but every time you do that you put yourselves at risk for our country," he stated.

He continued, “You are the ones who are still keeping the country sane and keeping us up to date but we need you to be safe. The safer you are, the better it will be for you to serve us as a people. So we found it prudent to make this donation to empower you to be able to observe the necessary social distancing required in this fight against COVID-19."

Mr. Hosi commends all journalists for their selfless work and prayed for their safety. “God bless you all and we wish that you all stay safe and no incident is ever recorded whatsoever here. We'll keep you in our prayers.”

He said all Ghanaians are in this together and must support one another to get through this crisis.