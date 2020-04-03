COVID-19: Mahama Advises Gov't To Produce Locally Made Masks

Former President John Mahama is advising Akufo-Addo's government to consider producing face masks locally for easy access by all Ghanaians for protection against COVID-19.

In a Facebook write-up on day five of the two-week partial lockdown, the flag bearer of the NDC suggested: “We can also consider applying some revenue to procure the appropriate materials to facilitate local production of face masks by our tailors and dressmakers”.

“This will make available millions of reusable masks by the general public”, Mr Mahama said.

Furthermore, he said it “will allow for medical masks to be reserved for health personnel only”.

Apart from the above, he said: “This project will help provide income for thousands in the textile and garment sector”.

Last week Sunday, Mr Mahama presented one hundred sets of personal protective equipment (PPE) to health workers at the Greater Accra Regional (Ridge) Hospital in Accra.

The presentation, according to Mr Mahama, followed reports of shortage of PPE and other materials required by the frontline medical personnel at the hospital in their fight against the coronavirus.

Mr Mahama expressed the hope that the items presented will help in protecting the staff of the hospital as they go about their work.

“We all, Ghana, appreciates the work you are doing. You are the frontline defence of the population against the disease and we must all support you to be able to protect us”.

The items presented include 100 full sets of PPE, 100 gumboots, 120 doctor scrubs, 50 patient gowns, 30 theatre gowns and 400 packs of bottled drinking water.

Recently, Ghana took delivery of 20,000 laboratory diagnostic test kits, 100,000 medical masks, and 1,000 protective suits and face shields from China’s richest man Jack Ma and the Alibaba Foundation.

All the countries in Africa also benefitted from Mr Ma’s munificence to help the continent fight the coronavirus outbreak, which first surfaced in his home country.

Also, several companies, groups, individuals, politicians, and civil society organisations have made donations to the government’s COVID-19 Fund to help fight the virus.

---classfmonline