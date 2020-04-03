COVID-19: Korankye Ankrah And Team Lends Support To The Needy

The Royalhouse Chapel International has embarked on a social intervention programme aimed at supporting senior citizens as well as single mothers during this period of partial lockdown announced by the president to prevent the further spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ghana.

The church, led by Apostel General Sam Korankye Ankrah, has been donating relief items to these categories of people to ease the toll the lockdown may be having on them and their families.

The team visited some selected families with food items including rice, cooking oil, tin tomatoes, canned fish, among others.

Apostle General Korankye Ankrah said it was the responsibility of organizations like the church to step in and help alleviate some of the hardships during situations like the current partial lockdown Accra is experiencing.

"The strategy of churches will differ from church to church. For Royalhouse Chapel, we are targeting senior citizens without dependants and single mothers struggling to care for their children," he said.

He further noted that since this group of people may not be allowed to go out, Royalhouse is going to their homes to present them with the food items.

"My wife, Mama Rita, and a team went round yesterday. We could not cover all so today we are continuing and we are going to continue throughout the week," he further noted.

He assured the public that the donations will continue as the Lord blesses His church.

He also called on all to come to the aid of such persons in society while commending the churches that have taken other similar initiatives to support society in this trying time.