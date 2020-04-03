ARCC Receives GHC100, 000 From Prophetess To Fight CORONAVIRUS

Some health centers within the Ashanti region are going to receive support from the Regional Coordinating Council in their fight against Coronavirus due to the kind assistance from Prophetess Vida Mensah.

The renowned Prophetess who is the founder and leader of Vida Bethel Prayer Ministry at Aprade, near Kumasi presented a cash amount of GHC100, 000 to the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC) to aid their fight against the pandemic.

It was specifically to aid the selected health centres to purchase medical items they might need to attend to cases of COVID 19 that may be reported at their outfits.

Presenting the money on behalf of the Prophetess to the Ashanti Regional Minister at Sepe Buokrom, a community in the Manhyia North Constituency, Dr. Angela Osei Mensah, daughter of the servant of the Lord said the that was their contribution towards the fight against the viral disease.

Dr. Osei Mensah a medical practitioner noted that the threat of the disease was real and therefore urged others who are in the privileged position to help the government respond to the crisis on its hands.

"My mum, Prophetess Vida Osei Mensah felt the need to support the regional administration to deal with the crisis situation it has on its hand so that persons who visit these selected hospitals can get treatment for COVID 19", She said.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr. Simon Osei Mensah, Who received the donation thanked the Prophetess for the gesture.

He noted that such a show of support was crucial to help the government respond to the pressing issue on hand.

The government, the Minister maintained cannot deal with the threat of the viral disease alone and would need support from citizens.

He also asked the public to respect the directives given to avoid the spread and contraction of COVID 19.

"We are grateful to God that people like Madam Vida Osei Mensah and others are supporting the government to deal with the threat of this pandemic and we believe that resourcing hospitals are a good start to deal with the disease", the Minister stressed.

Member of Parliament for Manhyia North Collins Owusu Amankwah who represented his nine other colleague Members of Parliament whose health centres were beneficiaries of the gesture commended the Prophetess for the cash donation.

He said the beneficiary hospitals comprising the Sepe Buokrom health Center, KNUST hospital, Nkawie-Toase hospital, Kuntenase Hospital, Manhyia Government Hospital, and five other selected ones would be in good stead to deal with cases on their hands.

The MP asked other citizens to join in the fight against the dreaded coronavirus disease by providing any support they could offer.

Touring the beneficiary Centers later in the day to present GHC10, 000 each to them, the MP also presented some boxes of hand sanitizers to each of them and urged the medical directors to make judicious use of the funds and items.

"We are privileged to have people like Vida Osei Mensah supporting the government to deal with this COVID 19 and we urge citizens to pay heed to all directives given by President Akufo-Addo to ensure we limit the spread and contraction of the dreaded disease", the MP stressed with passion.