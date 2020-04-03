Covid-19 Kills 36-Years-Old Nurse In West Midlands

A 36-year old nurse, Areema Nasreen has died from the novel coronavirus in West Midlands.

Reports monitored on BBC indicate that she passed after staying several weeks in intensive care.

She had been on a ventilator at Walsall Manor Hospital where she also worked, report says.

She believed to be a mother of three.

The Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust is said to have confirmed her death.

---with files from BBC