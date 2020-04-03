ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Some Rare Descendants Of Ab-Ram Living In Ghana...
03.04.2020

Covid-19 Kills 36-Years-Old Nurse In West Midlands

By News Desk
Areema Nasreen
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
A 36-year old nurse, Areema Nasreen has died from the novel coronavirus in West Midlands.

Reports monitored on BBC indicate that she passed after staying several weeks in intensive care.

She had been on a ventilator at Walsall Manor Hospital where she also worked, report says.

She believed to be a mother of three.

The Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust is said to have confirmed her death.

---with files from BBC

