Karpowership Ghana Donates ¢300,000 To Covid-19 Fund

Karpowership Ghana Company Limited has donated GHC300,000.00 to the Covid-19 National Trust Fund.

The aim is to support efforts of government to combat the spread of the Coronavirus disease in Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo over the weekend announced the setting up of the crucial trust fund that would be used to combat the outbreak of the disease here in Ghana. He named the board of trustees to be chaired by former Chief Justice Sophia Akufo and appealed to Ghanaians and institutions to support the fund.

Presenting the cheque on behalf of the company Corporate Communications Specialist Sandra Amarquaye said Karpowership Ghana as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility projects, decided to contribute to the fund to support government in catering for people whose lives would be negatively impacted by the COVID19 pandemic.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the President, the Chief of Staff Honorable Akosua Frema Opare, thanked Karpowership Ghana for its timely contribution that would allow government to continually be ahead of the virus in order to contain it.

She implored other companies to emulate their gesture of pivotal support.