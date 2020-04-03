Introduction Of New LPG Levy At Covid-19 Times Is Utter Wickedness — John Jinapor

Listen to article

The decision by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to implement a Cylinder Recirculation Margin of GHp13.5 per killogram for LPG at these critical and difficult moments can best be described as utter wickedness and the highest level of insensitivity to the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian.

As if that is not enough, the NPA has further increased the Fuel Marking Margin from GHp3/ltr to GHp4.5/ltr.

The imposition of the Cylinder Recirculation Margin coming at a time of Government's declaration of a partial lockdown of Accra, Tema, Kumasi and parts of the Central Region will only exacerbate the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian.

As a result of the lockdown and the enforcement of the social distancing directives by the President, Ghanaians are already experiencing very difficult moments as they are unable to generate sufficient income to offset the rising cost of living.

In the light of the above, rather than burdening the citizenry with such insensitive and draconian policies, the Akuffo-Addo Government must rather demonstrate compassion by initiating policies and programmes that will alleviate the suffering of the ordinary Ghanaian.

I am therefore calling on the NPA, as a matter of urgency to immediately scrap this obnoxious and nuisance increments at this difficult moment.

Thank you.