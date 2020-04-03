COVID-19: Isaac Adongo Donates PPEs To 42 Health Facilities In Bolgatanga

The Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has resourced health facilities in the Bolgatanga Municipality of the Upper East Region with Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to help them fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The medical equipment includes hand sanitizers, veronica buckets, reusable overalls, medical infrared thermometers and disposable overalls.

The rest are surgical masks, gloves, spray for disinfection, liquid soap among others.

42 public and private health facilities in the Bolgatanga municipality are to benefit from this gesture.

Speaking to Citi News after presenting the items to the Bolgatanga municipal health directorate, Isaac Adongo, said, the donation was a swift intervention to protect frontline workers in the discharge of their duties to save constituents from the dangers of COVID-19.

He assured that the NDC will unflinchingly support government in the fight against COVID-19 to save the lives of Ghanaians, and cautioned against any politicization of the deadly COVID-19.

“I want to assure you that, the NDC will do everything we can at this material moment to support the government in power to save our people. We are not ready to do politics with this dangerous disease but we know that after this disease if our people are safe enough, they will vote for us in 2020. And so the contest of 2020 can wait now while we focus our attention on defeating this enemy that has basically put fear in almost everybody,” he added.

He commended all health personnel for their sacrifices to protect and save the lives of constituents and pledged to support and protect health workers in the area in their line of duty.

Mr. Adongo also launched a COVID-19 media campaign team in the Bolgatanga municipality with the sole responsibility of educating the citizenry on the signs and symptoms as well as preventive measures to avert the spread of COVID-19.

The team will be resourced to educate target groups such as operators of drinking spots, chop bars, market places, lorry stations on social distancing, proper handwashing and good hygiene and sanitation practices.

Bolgatanga Municipal Director of health services, Edmund Nyanwura commended the Bolgatanga central legislator for the timely intervention to protect health officials in the municipality in the wake of COVID-19.

“The items will help us to combat COVID-19, we are going to make very good use of all the items and also distribute them to all the 42 public and private health facilities in the municipality. So everywhere our clients go they will feel safe and get the best of services that we can offer”.

