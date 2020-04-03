COVID-19: GWCL Urge Customers To Store Enough Water Against Any Interruption

Listen to article

The Management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has admonished the general public to store enough water in the wake of the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) to avert any pposible interruption.

This was contained in a press release which also advised that,“critical facilities especially hospitals, clinics, Airports, MMDAs, and Hotels”… “and the general public who do not have adequate storage facilities to do so.”

The statement further gave an assurance that GWCL has put the necessary measures in place for all their regions so as to put to check service providers and critical facilities to ensure that they are adequately served in order to meet their 24/7 water demand.

PRESS RELEASE: 3rd April, 2020

CONTACT: Stanley Martey- Chief Manager (PR/Communications)

TELEPHONE Nos: 0244 336180

COMBATING COVID-19; GWCL ASSURES GHANAIANS OF WATER

The Management of the Ghana Water Company Limited, wishes to assure the general Public that, it appreciates the role of water supply in combating the covid-19 pandemic and assures consumers that, a strategic water supply demand Management Plan is in place, due to the variance in the increasing demand and the volumes that GWCL is able to supply.

As a result, GWCL has put in place measures for all our regions to constantly check on essential service providers and critical facilities especially hospitals, clinics, Airports, MMDAs, and Hotels to ensure that these facilities are adequately served to enable them store to meet their 24/7 water demand. GWCL wishes to emphasize that, it is essential for these institutions to store water and will again advice these institutions and the general public who do not have adequate storage facilities to do so. This will ensure that they have enough water, so that in the event of interrupted water supply, which could be due to power challenges, emergency repair works etc. they can still be served from their storage tanks.

The GWCL has also arranged with other institutions like the NADMO, National Security and other agencies with water Tankers to support our fleet of tankers in the delivery of water to critical areas.

Management entreats the general public to direct all queries and enquiries to the company’s call centre and to the temporal numbers listed below for immediate assistance. All essential service providers, especially hospitals and clinics should also call the numbers but with emphasis on their status to enable them receive priority attention. Communities with serious challenges should relay their situation through opinion leaders within their communities to the listed numbers.

While Management is working around the clock to ensure reliability of supply, customers are being encouraged to pay their bills via mobile money with all the telcos, the Bank Apps and GWCLs collection and Revenue Pay points throughout the country. Help GWCL to serve you better.