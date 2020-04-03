Covid-19: Akufo-Addo To Meet Political Parties Today

President Akufo-Addo will later today, Friday, April 3, meet the leadership of all political parties in the country to deliberate on the best measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo has in the past held discussions with members of the clergy, market women and transport operators to find ways of tackling the pandemic in the country.

Today’s meeting will, therefore, afford the President an opportunity to also explain some critical decisions taken by the government to stem the spread.

In the President’s last address on Friday, March 27, 2020, when he announced the partial lockdown of parts of Accra and Kumasi, he also called for a collectivised approach as Ghana finds a lasting solution in these hard times warning against the ‘politicking and display of partisanship’ in the country’s COVID-19 fight.

“Fellow Ghanaians, I am urging all of you to bear with these additional measures. They are being done in the interest of all of us. They are, hopefully, only for a short while. These additional measures, together with those earlier announced, are what will help us defeat the virus. And, we must be united in our determination and efforts to overcome this challenge. This, certainly, is not the time for politicking or the display of partisanship. The virus does not care which party you belong to, neither is it, as we have seen, a respecter of persons. The enemy is the virus and not each other”, he admonished.

Already, over a million people across the globe have tested positive to the virus with about 51,000 dying as a result.

The US accounts for most cases; Italy the highest death toll.

The disease, COVID-19, first emerged in central China three months ago.

---citinewsroom