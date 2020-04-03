Stop The Brutalities On Innocent, Harmless Ghanaians In The Enforcement Of Partial Lockdown ― Group

New Age PanAfricans (NAPA) has taken notice of some acts of recklessness in the form of brutal attacks visited on some law abiding Ghanaians by some overzealous State security officials in the enforcement of the partial lockdown which forms part of the COVID-19 pandemic fight.

As barbaric, shameful and condemnable as the brutalities are, they have only sought to remind us of the dark days of Ghana's history.

A typical example of the attack is one suffered by a 67year old widow, Madam Florence, based in Kotobabi, Accra who had gone to the Central Business District (CBD) to buy foodstuff to sell in her home (which the Presidential Directive allowed).

According to her, she and the head porter carrying her wares took a course at the CBD to which a Police officer asked them to return which they quickly obliged but moments after, she only felt from her back the Police attacks, forcing her wares to tumble onto the ground. Madam Florence said even the pains she suffered during her periods of labor come nowhere near the pain the Police inflicted on her.

Aside that, there are other cases of brutalities in Awutu Senya East (Kasoa), Atwima Nwabiagya District in Ashanti on harmless, law-abiding members of the public.

The State Security Officials may appear already frustrated with certain issues of utmost concern to them which are not being addressed by the authorities or Government but that doesn't offer them a justification to brutalize people.

NAPA would like to besiege all well meaning members of the public to join in roundly condemning the barbarism exhibited by the State security officials.

Beyond that, NAPA is requesting the higher authorities of the State Security Apparatus as well as Government of Ghana who bears ultimate responsibility to as a matter of urgency investigate these barbaric acts and to bring the perpetrators to book and seek compensation for these victims.

NAPA would also like to seize the opportunity to commend State Security officials who are so professional about their jobs at this time of the crisis and engaging in continuous education of the public and recommending such officers for recognition, one of such officers is Lt. Col. Michael Afreh Mfum.

