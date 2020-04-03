NPP Ayawaso North PC Fetes Kayayes

The Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Ayawaso North constituency, has distributed food items to female head porters popularly referred to as Kayayes.

The PC, Alhaji Manaf Mohammed Osmanu Alidu, made the kind gesture on Thursday at Mamobi, a suburb of Accra in his constituency as part of the efforts to support the less privileged in the country during the lockdown period.

Thursday's donation was the second within a week that the PC has donated relief items as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

He presented veronica buckets, liquid soaps, sanitizers and tissues to various markets, the Kotobabi Police Station, lorry stations and some bases within the Ayawaso North constituency.

Present at the ceremony were Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa, the NPP National Nasara Coordinator, Hussein Mahmud, NPP Ayawaso North Constituency Chairman, Augustine Ofori Gyei, Constituency Secretary, Eliasu Abubakari, Organiser and Adnan Abdullah Ubandiya Baako, Research and Elections Director as well as other constituency executives.

Alhaji Manaf advised the Kayayes to take very good care of themselves during this hard time.

He further cautioned them to frequently wash their hands with soap under running water at all times.

"Ghana needs all of us to be alive and very healthy to contribute our quota towards the socio-economic development of the country."

To that end, Alhaji Manaf Osmanu stressed the need for the people particularly those living in Ayawaso North to always practice healthy and good living.

The NPP Parliamentary hopeful sensitized the female head porters on the importance and the need to abide by the rules and also observe the lock down procedures as stipulated by the government.

"We must all make sure we obey and respect the law and that we must do our best to make the work of the security easier than expected."

Alhaji Manaf admonished the people to desist from flouting the laws of the country during and after the lock down.

He also called on philanthropists, corporate bodies, religious and traditional institutions to support the needy, poor, aged and the less privileged in their respective communities.

The PC applauded both the NPP and the NDC for their respective efforts in ensuring that they put smiles on the faces of the people during these troubling times.