Galaxy Foundation Donates to Orphanages and Deprived Communities to Support Fight Against COVID-19

Galaxy foundation Ghana donates hygienic tools to Orphanages and deprived communities in Obuasi. As part of the measures to increase awareness about the preventive measures towards the COVID-19 pandemic, Galaxy foundation presented hygienic tools to orphanages and deprived communities in the municipality. We targeted the orphans and deprived communities because of the number of people they encounter daily which makes them highly prone to the virus. Awareness was created and proper handwashing was taught by the health coordinator for the foundation. The residents in these areas couldn’t hide their joy for the wonderful gesture bestowed on their communities to help them fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Galaxy foundation is a non-profitable organization that visits villages and orphanages to assist those with difficulties in accessing health facilities due to geographical, social and financial reasons. Galaxy foundation also provides free reconstructive plastic and general surgeries to poor people.

