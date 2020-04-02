Canadian Digital Health Services Company Launches Global Access To Serious Games

Listen to article

Kids Digital Health is the world’s only safe and therapeutic space for children and their caregivers to enjoy universally accessible gaming content that supports healthy cognitive development

CALGARY, AB | APRIL 2, 2020 — The Uncomplicated Family (TUF) Corporate Group, an innovative group of companies leading global projects in the digital therapeutics space, proudly announces the launch of Kids Digital Health™ - a collection of universally accessible serious games and content for children and families with complex needs.

Launching on World Autism Awareness Day, Kids Digital Health™ offers low-cost, home-based, clinician-curated games, apps, and content known to have a positive impact on children’s health, well-being, and overall development. It emphasizes serious games – video games designed to be entertaining while improving brain function through neuroplasticity.

“Over half of the world’s children play video games more than an hour a day and more than 15 per cent live with a neurodevelopmental disability such as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD),” explains Robyn Woods, Founder, and CEO of TUF. “Kids Digital Health™ offers the fun and digital experience that kids are seeking while giving parents confidence that they are supporting their child’s cognitive development.”

The launch of Kids Digital Health represents more than three years of international research and development involving digital health leaders across four countries. It reflects the best of what is known in brain science, children’s digital health, and children’s entertainment today.

“We are launching at a time when many parents are home with their children and looking for healthy, educational games and content that will keep their attention and interest,” says Woods. “We have been working toward this offering for many years and know that now, more than ever, it will help to fulfill our efforts to improve access to healthcare service delivery on a global scale.”

To celebrate this exciting milestone, the Kids Digital Health™ platform is being offered to subscribers at a discounted launch package price—99 cents for the first month of usage and $4.95/month for the first year to follow.

For more information and to subscribe to the Kids Digital Health platform, visit: https://kidsdigitalhealth.com/.

ABOUT THE UNCOMPLICATED FAMILY

The Uncomplicated Family is transforming the delivery of healthcare by providing innovative technologies and compassionate clinical practice to improve the quality of life for individuals, families, and communities who are affected by disabilities.

The Uncomplicated Family Corporate Group includes Kids Uncomplicated Inc. (Clinical and Family Support Services), Communities Uncomplicated™ Inc. (Software Development: Teleroo™ Technology) and Kids Digital Health Inc. (Gamified Apps).