Coronavirus: ‘Disabled’ Group Appeals For Support

Founder and President of Hope for Disabled Foundation, Mr. Joseph Opey Mensah is appealing to government, corporate bodies and individuals to come to their aid as they struggle to obey the partial lockdown in some cities.

According to Mr. Opey Mensah, several of their members are stranded at home without the basic needs to carry them through the lockdown, putting them at higher risk of hunger and depression.

“Many of our members cannot go about their normal duties so are forced to live without food and other basic necessities for the partial lockdown; we have no hopes of surviving the remaining days of the shutdown if no one comes to our aid.

The Teshie Tsui Bleo-based organization is made up of persons with various disabilities, who are into several vocations such as shoe-making, tailoring and masonry, among others.

Mr. Joseph Odey Mensah, himself a qualified cobbler or shoemaker as it is widely known, is of the view that, his members are hardworking citizens who have been affected by the unfortunate lockdown that has hit many Ghanaians.

“We are not lazy persons begging for food from people; rather, we are unable to go about our normal businesses because they do not fall within the essential services bracket.

As vulnerable as we already are, we are heavily affected by the turn of events and would like to appeal for your help.”

He said the members would welcome with open hearts food items, toiletries, sanitizers and other items that could ease their hardships during the period.

Those willing to support can reach Mr. Opey Mensah on 0546174526

The Teshie Tsui Bleo-based NGO, Hope for Disabled Foundation, which has been in existence for some thirteen (13) years now, is made up of persons with varied skills in tailoring, shoe-making, graphic designing, arts and beads-making, among others.

They recently appealed to President Nana Akufo Addo to allocate 20% of public contracts to them in the area of school uniforms, shoes, among others.