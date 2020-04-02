MTN Encourages Use Of Digital Channels, Restructures Service Center Operations

Accra April 2, 2020--MTN Ghana today announced the temporary revision of its Service center operations as a result of the COVID-19 virus pandemic. This includes the temporary closing down of some of its branches until further notice to help stem the spread of the coronavirus disease.

While some of the service centers may be closed, MTN will be serving customers through its enhanced digital channels such as twitter @MTNGhana/@AskMTNGhana; Facebook: MTNGhana WhatsApp:0554300000 and 0555300000. Customers also have the choice of using MyMTN App or Email via [email protected] MTN’s call center with toll-free number 100 will continue to operate 24hours.

From Thursday 2nd April, 2020, selected service centers will open from 8am to 2pm Monday to Friday and close on Saturday and Sunday.

Commenting on the reorganization of its operations, the Customer Relations Executive of MTN Ghana, Mrs. Jemima Kotei Walsh said, “MTN Ghana’s significant investment in technology and the network makes it possible for customers to engage MTN remotely”.

“In as much as some of our branches remain open, we continue to encourage our customers to use our digital channels at such a time when minimal human contact is strongly recommended”. MTNs customer service team will be working from different locations using different tools and channels to serve customers”, she added.

MTN Ghana continues to encourage all Ghanaians to stay safe and observe the appropriate health protocols outlined by the Government, Ghana Health Service and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Below are the Service Centers that will be opened from April 2nd and throughout the period of the lockdown.

Junction Mall, Tudu, Teshie, Kasoa, Osu Mall, East Legon, Dansoman, Roman ridge, Haatso, Madina Social welfare, Akweteyman, NIA, Tesano, Tema Cmmties 1, 6 & 25. Others are New Abirem, Donkorkrom, Koforidua, Atimpoku, Ho, Takoradi main, Tarkwa, Cape Coast Kingsway, Bibiani, Goaso, Konongo, Mampong, and Wa.

About MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services and Mobile Financial Services. The company has committed itself to deliver reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market. Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation.