Offinso North Health Facilities Appeal For Urgent Help

As the whole world is fighting the deadly virus[COVID 19] which has already claimed thousands of human lives worldwide, Ghana as a nation is also doing its best in combating the pandemic.

All health centres including hospitals, clinics are trying so hard to help the government in dealing with the virus from especially from spreading.

Owing to this, the health centres in the Offinso North District in the Ashante Region of the Republic of Ghana are pleading with the government, religious bodies, individuals and organizations to come to their aid.

The representatives from the various hospitals, therefore, made a courtesy call to the general public this morning 2nd April 2020 on CRUZ 96.9 FM morning show hosted by SK DE BROADCASTER.

They further stated that the health facilities within the district are seriously in need of items such as nose masks, hand gloves, hand sanitizers veronica buckets and many more.

"Now that we are yet to receive our first case, even though we have three suspected cases, of which all proved negative after testing, we need not wait until we have our first case of the virus in this district before we start to do things in a rushing manner. I am therefore pleading with the individuals, organizations, religious bodies e.t.c to help in providing the above-mentioned items to help fight this dangerous disease," Mr. VINCENT of the AME Zion hospital stated