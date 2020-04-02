Stop The Hypocrisy And Help Gov't Fight Coronavirus — Independent Presidential Aspirant

Independent presidential aspirant Onipayede Ossom Teye has urged political parties to support government efforts to fight the Coronavirus in the country.

He urges them not to find it an opportune time to politicise the pandemic which knows no political colour.

"If we don't stop the hypocrisy and support the idea of the government, we cannot fight the virus and it will son get worst", he said.

He added, "So you will only support the idea because you are on the same side with the president or you don't support the president idea because you are on a different side."

In an interview with DNG News, Onipayede said some Ghanaians mounted pressure on the government to lock down the country as the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) increases daily, but the same Ghanaians, because they are on the different side, is going against the president's order.

Onipayede added that all Ghanaians have to support such a move in the national interest to save the nation from the devastating effects of this pandemic, not because "we like the president or not."

The Information Ministry in a media briefing on the state of the Coronavirus hinted that the country is hit by 195 cases with 49 people recovered from the disease and discharge for home care, while the death toll remains 5.

As of 1st April 2020, Thirty-four (34) new cases of COVID-19 have been reported from NMIMR since the last update on 31st March 2020. This brings up to a total of 195 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ghana, including five (5) deaths.

Listen to him in the audio below

https://soundcloud.com/user-137323146/aud-20200402-wa0009