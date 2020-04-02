ModernGhanalogo

02.04.2020

Veteran Dr Alfa Saadu Has Died

By News Desk
Dr Alfa Saadu
Veteran medical practitioner Dr Alfa Saadu, has passed on.

He died at age 68.

Dr. Saadu dedicated about 40 years of his life to saving lives.

He reportedly passed on from coronavirus on Tuesday, March 31, this year at the Whittington Hospital in north London.

Local news report in London says he had been a medical director at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Essex and Ealing NHS Trust and worked at many hospitals in the British capital.

---Daily Guide

