COVID-19: Yango Supports Health Facilities

Accra, April 2, 2020 - In the wake of a pandemic and a national lockdown, affordable access to healthcare is critical. Yango, a leading ride-hailing app in Ghana, understands that support for health workers is very important. Yango’s initiative is aimed at creating safe transport accessibility to all during a time such as this.

Speaking to the initiative, General Manager for Yango West Africa, Kadotien Soro said, “Yango sees how health workers on the frontline are making a difference, and continue to put their lives on the line, and believes that by offering to make trips more affordable to the selected places of work, they will get to enjoy comfort at an affordable price as they lead in the fight against the pandemic”. “Thus, starting today, Yango is giving everybody 30% off all trips to and from selected hospitals that apply automatically.” Mr. Soro added.

Healthcare workers who commute between these facilities are encouraged to take advantage of the discount offer in this era of social distance. For patients and their visitors, such a discount contributes to making life-changing trips available and reliable.

The list of selected hospitals across the capital are:

• Greater Accra Regional Hospital

• Police Hospital

• Nyaho Medical Center, Airport

• Nyaho Medical Center, Accra Central

• La General Hospital

• 37 Military Hospital

• Danpong Medical Center

• Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

• Weija/Gbawe Municipal Hospital

• Trust Hospital, Oxford Street, Osu

• Trust Specialist Hospital, Kuku Hill, Osu

• Rabito Clinic

• Lapaz Community Hospital

• Tema General Hospital.

Drivers of Yango partners are instructed on protective measures. In addition, according to new regulations they carry up to a maximum of two passengers to keep the safety distance.

About Yango

Yango is a ride-hailing app, which connects its users who wish to take a ride with eligible partner companies whose drivers are willing to serve the users’ orders. The Yango service is operated by Yandex. Taxi B.V., a member of the Yandex Group — one of the largest IT companies in Europe.

Presently, Yango which is also known under the Yandex. The Taxi brand operates in 17 countries. Yango app is free for download both for iOS and Android in English, French and other languages.