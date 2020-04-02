Covid-19: Akandoh Laments Lack Of Distribution Plan For PPEs

The Ranking Member of Parliament’s committee on health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has lamented what he calls the lack of a proper plan for the distribution of critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) required by health workers in combating COVID-19.

He thus wants the Minister of Health to come to Parliament with a distribution plan.

The World Health Organisation has already stressed the importance of the Personal Protective Equipment amid shortages in some of the worst-hit countries by the virus.

Speaking to the media in Parliament, he said there was no need for equipment to be stocked in Accra without a plan to get them to the professionals who are in need of it.

The Juabeso MP said this while speaking to the media in Parliament on Wednesday.

“The Minister Responsible for Health must appear on the Floor of the House to give us the distribution list of the PPE. It is very important because we are not in normal times and people are complaining all over,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Freda Prempeh says the claims by her colleague are unfounded.

“For my colleague in Parliament to say that this government and for that matter, the President is not doing enough is not surprising,” she retorted to the media.

Similar call from Minority leader

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, also expressed similar concerns to Mr. Akandoh and demanded that the Health Minister appear before Parliament to brief members on recent happenings regarding the fight against the COVID-19.

Speaking in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu said there was the need for the Health Minister to explain how his outfit is managing the situation relative to the monies and items donated by various bodies.

“I also understand that the Chinese government gave some assistance to the Republic. The Minister of Health will have to come to this House to apprise us on how he is dealing with matters relating to that and how the distribution relative to the need for PPE to support them [Health Workers] is going.”

---citinewsroom