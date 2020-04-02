MCE Urges Traders To Keep Oda Market Clean

Listen to article

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Birim Central Mrs. Victoria Adu has urged the market traders to keep Oda Market clean to enhance the National fumigation exercise which is yet to take place in the Municipality.

This she said would go a long way to address the sanitary condition of the market thereby enhancing high patronage of the market. According to her cleaning the market will prevent both the buyers and sellers from getting contact with the diseases

Mrs. Adu made this statement when she addressed stakeholder's meeting organized by Assembly to collate views from technocrats for the preparation of its contingency plan which will help the Municipality combat outbreak of COVID-19.

She, however, indicated that the National fumigation exercise is part of the measures put in place by the government to fight against the spread of the coronavirus in Ghana and hinted that the exercise had already taken place at market centres within the three regions namely; the Greater Accra, Ashanti, and Bono East.

Mrs. Adu said the President of the Republic has the responsibility to ensure the safety of citizens despite the outbreak of the coronavirus and cautioned the residents in the Municipality to avoid politicking the COVID-19 and rather come together as one people with one common destiny to fight for the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Mrs. Adu said just as Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa, Italy, China and among others have instituted measures to curb the deadly COVID-19, the Assembly also reconveyed the Municipal Health Committee and Emergency Public Health Committee meetings, Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) to meet stakeholders in connection with the disease.

She further explained that public educational campaign on COVID-19 has been held by Information Services Department and National Commission for Civic Education, procurement and placement of hygiene enhancement items have also been placed at vantage points to avoid the spread of the disease.

In another development, ACP Mr. F. S. Adikah, the Oda Divisional Police Commander assured members that he would use his good office to enforce the directives of the President of the Republic and pleaded with the public to cooperate and collaborate with them.