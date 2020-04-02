GWCL MD Donates PPEs To Damongo Government Hospital

The Managing Director of Ghana Water Company Limited Dr. Clifford Braimah has donated Personal Protective Materials to the Damongo government hospital.

The donation became necessary after the management of the hospital raised concerns over lack of PPEs

The items included; reusable PPEs, disposable head Covers, Goggles, Hand Gloves Nose Mask (TBC), sanitizers, veronica buckets with wastewater basins and soap dishes.

Presenting the items on behalf of the MD, Savannah regional Minister Adam Salifu Braimah admonished the health workers to keep on with their dedicated service.

He noted, the pandemic is an emergency and the government is doing all it can to ensure appropriate materials are made available to all health facilities.

He also called on all sons and daughters of the region to support the fight.

"While we deliver these items for our front line workers, let's continue to adhere to directives on personal hygiene and also stay at home if we have nothing to do in town"

Medical Superintendent of the hospital Vitalis Saadaare was grateful for the gesture.

He called for more support from the general public.

The regional minister and his team were taken around a quarantine facility made available by the hospital.

Authorities of Damango hospital on Monday, March 30, lamented over lack of PPEs at the facility for use by front line health workers.

This according to them posed a threat to their lives in the discharge of their duties.

Meanwhile, Mr. Adam Salifu on Tuesday handed over a refurbished quarantine center to the Salaga government hospital.

All markets and public places in the Savannah region have since undergone fumigation.

The exercise was a directive from the Local government ministry.