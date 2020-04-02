Coronavirus: CBOD Donates GH₵10,000 To Support Coronavirus Testing

The Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD) has donated Ghc10,000 to the Kumasi Center for Collaborative Research (KCCR) on Wednesday, April 1 via video conferencing, in line with the government’s social distancing directive.

In a press statement, the CBOD Chairperson and CEO of Cirrus Oil Services Ltd, Ivy Apea Owusu made the virtual donation on behalf of Board and Management of the Chamber.

The Board Chairman mentioned that the Kumasi Center for Collaborative Research (KCCR) has been at the forefront of this fight since the first Covid-19 cases outbreak in Ghana.

"Therefore we are pleased to donate One Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS100,000) to KCCR towards the acquisition of sampling and testing items which are the pressing need to the center at the moment," she stressed.

The Director of KCCR, Prof. Richard Philips expressed gratitude to the CBOD on behalf of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and KCCR.

He noted that the donation would make it possible for KCCR to process 300 patient samples in 24 hours.

Prof. Richard Philips mentioned that more resources are needed due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the Country.