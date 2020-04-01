Sanitation Minister Donates To Health Workers Fighting Coronavirus

The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources has donated to front line medical staff helping to contain the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country.

The sector minister, Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah donated two thousand (2,000) packs of G-Water bottled drinking water, a product of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) Today Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

Beneficiary Health Institutions include Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge), 37 Military Hospital, Tema General Hospital, and other facilities in the Ashanti Region.

She indicated that the donation is part of the initiative of President Akufo-Addo to support frontline Medical Staff of the various health facilities towards combating the spread of the virus.

Hon Cecilia Abena Dapaah is hoping that the donation will ease the burden of having to leave the precincts of the workplace in search of water to quench their thirst even when they are busy working around the clock to save lives.

At the short presentations at selected health facilities, the sector minister also used the opportunity to urge the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to use the period of lockdown to intensify their sanitation activities as well as emptying the litter bins to keep the cities clean.

She further reminded the general public to continue to be responsive to the personal hygiene protocols directed by the Government through the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service in order to contain the spread of Covid-19.